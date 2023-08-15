Ryan McGowan gets in a tangle​

Craig Ness’s side, who welcomed back the prolific John Smith for his first game of the season to team up with Jack Wilson in attack, drew first blood when Tyler McKenzie raced through on goal and fired across the keeper into the far corner.

On 32 minutes an effort was tipped onto the bar by home keeper Dion Gear but the rebound fell to Jonny Devers who was given time to steer his shot into the far corner for a deserved equaliser.

Then, after YM full back Jay Watson had appeared to be bundled to the ground but the referee waved play on, Welfare took the lead in controversial fashion when a cross was tapped in by Elliott to put the away side ahead in the 44th minute.

Jack Wilson scores the hosts’ third goal against Welfare​

However, the YM got back on level terms when Lewis Anderson won a tackle in midfield and moved forward to crack a low shot to the keeper’s right which he could only parry, but Smith was on hand to poke in the equaliser right on half-time.

And the hosts netted a super third goal on the hour when substitute Callum Hannah beat five challenges and passed to Wilson who expertly fired home from the edge of the box.

But Whitehill levelled again when Ty O’Neill was allowed to twist and turn with no challenges and fired in the equaliser past the unsighted Gear.

This goal fired up Welfare to look for the winner and after 70 minutes they had the chance from the penalty spot after Watson’s rash challenge in the box. But luckily for him Gear saved the penalty low to his right.

The visitors continued to press and eventually their possession paid off in 79th minute courtesy of the referee. Devers looked suspiciously offside after being sent clear on the left but the referee let play continue and the Welfare star gleefully accepted the gift to squeeze the ball past the onrushing Gear and into the net for the winner.