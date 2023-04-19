From the visitors’ first bit of pressure they took the lead in the 12th minute following a corner when a Hamilton strike unfortunately hit centre half McEwan on the shoulder and landed in the back of the net.

After 25 minutes the deserved equaliser came when good interplay between Brand and McGowan played John Smith through and he expertly slotted home across the keeper as he came out.

In the 58th minute the referee sent off YM midfielder Brand after a challenge in which he appeared to clearly win the ball, much to the anger of the home fans and coaching staff which resulted in manager Craig Ness being booked for his protests.

To the YM's credit this didn’t stop them pushing forward with long balls on the breakaways with Smith and Jay Bridgeford both going close.

However they had keeper Gear to thank with a great save in the 70th minute after a shot from the edge of the box.

However the continued pressure from the visitors finally paid off with the unfortunate McEwan making a rash tackle in the box and Luncarty went ahead with an excellent penalty from Anton sending keeper Gear the wrong way.

In the 80th minute substitute Owen came on for Nouri as the hosts strived for the equaliser.

They thought they had got their reward in the 86th minute when Owen was adjudged to have been fouled in the box.

The visitors were equally unhappy with what looked like a very soft decision. Owen decided to take the spot kick but his poor attempt was comfortably pushed aside for a corner.

However the home side did not have long to wait for the equaliser when from the resultant corner the ball was cleared out but only as far as Wilkie who returned the ball to Lewis Anderson, who turned his marker and poked the ball under the onrushing keeper for a deserved equaliser.

