News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Kirkcaldy & Dysart: YM sign ex-Shippy midfielder Scott Orrock

Kirkcaldy & Dysart have further strengthened their squad with the addition of experienced midfielder Scott Orrock from near neighbours Burntisland Shipyard.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:55 BST
Scott Orrock gets acquainted with his new surroundingsScott Orrock gets acquainted with his new surroundings
Scott Orrock gets acquainted with his new surroundings

Orrock is no stranger to the Alex Penman Park having previously played for Kirkcaldy Juniors, Dundonald Bluebell, St Andrews United and Thornton Hibs before joining Shippy in 2020.

YM manager Craig Ness told club media: "Scott is a great signing for the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He has loads of experience playing at this level and will help the younger players in the squad.

"His style of play in the middle of the park is maybe what we lacked last season and I look forward to welcoming him to Denfield.”

Most Popular

It’s a case of one in, two out for the YM as striker Jay Bridgeford has joined Glenrothes after rejecting a new deal and Struan Grieve is heading for Newburgh.

Bridgeford heads up to Warout Stadium after a productive two years at the YM which produced 36 goals as he joins the newly promoted premier league side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Glenrothes co-boss John Martin said: "Attacking wise Jay’s a great threat.

"We’ve kept an eye on him and tried to sign him a couple of years ago but it never turned out.

"We’ve played against him a couple of times when he’s been with Kirkcaldy and he showed that he will be a really good attacking option for us on both sides, left and right, he’s quite versatile."

Grieve spent the whole of last season on loan at Newburgh and has impressed enough for them to make it a permanent transfer.

Related topics:John MartinKirkcaldy