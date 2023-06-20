Scott Orrock gets acquainted with his new surroundings

Orrock is no stranger to the Alex Penman Park having previously played for Kirkcaldy Juniors, Dundonald Bluebell, St Andrews United and Thornton Hibs before joining Shippy in 2020.

YM manager Craig Ness told club media: "Scott is a great signing for the club.

"He has loads of experience playing at this level and will help the younger players in the squad.

"His style of play in the middle of the park is maybe what we lacked last season and I look forward to welcoming him to Denfield.”

It’s a case of one in, two out for the YM as striker Jay Bridgeford has joined Glenrothes after rejecting a new deal and Struan Grieve is heading for Newburgh.

Bridgeford heads up to Warout Stadium after a productive two years at the YM which produced 36 goals as he joins the newly promoted premier league side.

Glenrothes co-boss John Martin said: "Attacking wise Jay’s a great threat.

"We’ve kept an eye on him and tried to sign him a couple of years ago but it never turned out.

"We’ve played against him a couple of times when he’s been with Kirkcaldy and he showed that he will be a really good attacking option for us on both sides, left and right, he’s quite versatile."