Jay Bridgeford tries to launch attack for hosts

So it was a fitting tribute to Anderson that K & D went on to earn a well deserved 4-0 win in this East of Scotland League first division encounter to ensure a top six finish on 46 points from their 30 matches.

After the hosts’ Jay Bridgeford had an early ‘goal’ disallowed for offside after shooting into the bottom corner, a goalless first half ended with Dunipace’s Fleming sending in a 25-yard shot which only missed home keeper Dion Gear’s right hand post by inches.

The opening goal arrived after 52 minutes, when Mark Wilkie’s corner from the right found Bridgeford free inside the six-yard box at the back post and his downward header bounced over the outstretched arms of keeper Gilchrist into the net.

John Smith wheels away after making it 2-0

Dunipace created a great chance to equalise after 60 minutes when Stevenson found space inside the six-yard box but his shot from point blank range was saved by Gear’s outstretched right hand as it looked like going in the top corner.

At the other end, Tyler McKenzie drove into the box on the right and his powerful shot from 16 yards was well saved by Gilchrist and turned round for a corner.

From the resultant corner the ball broke to Kinnaird but his goalbound shot was blocked on the line by McArthur and cleared.

Daryl Falconer was brought on to replace Stevie Jeffries and made an almost immediate impact when after 72 minutes he picked up the ball just inside the Dunipace half, drove forward and passed inside to John Smith who calmly lifted the ball past the advancing Gilchrist to double the lead with a well taken goal.

Jay Bridgeford at back post scores K & D's third goal

From a rare Dunipace corner after 74 minutes, Stevenson’s header from three yards was somehow kept out by a great save from Gear, determined to keep his clean sheet.

The clinching third goal arrived after 80 minutes after Bridgeford had picked up the ball on the left just inside his own half, played a ball out wide to Daryl Falconer and continued his run.

Falconer made ground before playing a great ball back across the six-yard box where Bridgeford was waiting at the back post to drive the ball home for his second of the day and give K & D a commanding 3-0 lead.

Dunipace missed a great chance on 83 minutes when McArthur’s free header from six yards flew over.

K & D rounded things off in the 89th minute when McKenzie found space just inside the Dunipace box and his driven shot could not be kept out.