Kirkcaldy football club’s new strip inspired by town’s world famous lino industry

A Kirkcaldy football team will don new strips with a design inspired by one of the town’s most famous industries.

Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC’s new kit pays homage to the home of linoleum, with Forbo Nairn’s HQ just yards from its home ground at Denfield Park. The design came about after the club signed a new deal with kit supplier Uhlsport, to produce a strips for its senior team.

Looking into the history of the area for inspiration, the manufacturer discovered the BBC documentary ‘The Town that Floored the World’, which focussed on Kirkcaldy - the town has been host to a number of linoleum factories since the late 19th century, with the original Nairn’s factory still in operation.

Following this, Uhlsport came up with a variety of design options that aptly represented and reflected the history of linoleum production, including old designs from Forbo Flooring Systems, which still run operations out of the old Nairn’s factory.

Alistair Cameron (left) and Angus Fotheringhame with the new strip (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Alistair Cameron, vice-chair at Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC, said: “Having signed a four-year deal with Uhlsport, we were offered the opportunity to select our new kit design from two different options, both inspired by Forbo’s linoleum designs. The design team had researched Kirkcaldy and its history and became really inspired by linoleum and the different designs available, leading them to basing their kits around this idea.”

First formed in 1969 as an amateur club, the team joined the Scottish Junior Football Association in 1970 and this season will field around 25 teams as part of the Kirkcaldy Community Football Partnership.

Angus Fotheringhame, general manager UK & Ireland at Forbo Flooring Systems, said:: “Linoleum is an integral part of the history here in Kirkcaldy, it’s in the lifeblood of the area. Forbo remains very much a part of Kirkcaldy, with many locals having a strong connection with the company and the linoleum industry over many decades.

“It’s fantastic to see this heritage being recognised by the Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC kit, with the patterns and tones reminiscent of the old linoleum designs produced at our very own factory all those years ago.” Added Alistair: “Angus and the Forbo team have always been very supportive of what we’re doing at the charity and with the football teams, so it was nice to continue that link between Forbo and the club with this new kit paying homage to their flooring.”