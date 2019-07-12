Kirkcaldy girl set for bright future after Euro U19 call-up

Kirkcaldy’s Rebecca McGowan is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Scotland’s World Cup stars after being selected for a major international tournament.

Rebecca, who hails from Dunnikier Estate, has been named in the squad for this month’s UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championship, which is being held in Scotland.

Her selection follows impressive performances for St Johnstone WFC in the Scottish Women’s Premier League 2, having been voted the club’s Young Player of the Year last season.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to get the call-up – it’s a great feeling,” Rebecca told the Press.

“I was waiting on the phonecall last Monday and I was delighted to be picked, especially for such a major tournament.

“It’s such an honour.”

The 17-year-old midfielder, who came through the ranks at Raith Women & Girls before making the move to Perth, has been further inspired to pursue a career as a professional women’s footballer after watching the World Cup finals in France.

“It’s been a great tournament and a big summer for women’s football,” she said.

“I think it’s on the rise again.

“Overall Scotland played really well and showed what they are made of.

“Decisions didn’t really go their way, and that cost them, but for them to be there, and be on live TV, was good to watch.

“I’d like to work my way up and maybe play in England one day.

“One of my biggest goals would be to play at a World Cup. I can’t think of anything better than that.”

Scotland start their Euro U19 campaign against five-time champions France, with remaining Group A matches against Norway and the Netherlands to follow.

A top-two finish in the group would secure a semi-final place for Pauline Hamill’s side, along with a spot at next year’s FIFA Women’s Under-20 World Cup.

The tournament kicks-off on Tuesday, July 16, with matches taking place at St Mirren Park in Paisley, Glasgow’s Firhill Stadium, Forthbank Stadium in Stirling and Perth’s McDiarmid Park.

Head coach Hamill said: “We are all really looking forward to the Euros starting.

“Preparations have gone well and we’ve got a young group of players desperate to do well on the big stage.

“We’re in a tough group but it’s a challenge I know the players will relish.

“Women’s football is thriving in Scotland and we want to be a part of that buzz this summer.

“The players can’t wait to play in front of a loud home crowd and hopefully the country gets behind us, like they did for the ‘A’ squad’s World Cup debut in France.

“Over the course of July we want to continue to help inspire the next generation.”