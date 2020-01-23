Kirkcaldy High School pupil features for Scotland Schoolboys in defeat to Australia

A Kirkcaldy High School pupil featured in Scotland Schoolboys U18s first international match of the 2020 season.

Liam Newton was named in the starting 11 against an Australian Schools touring team at New Western Park, Renfrew FC, yesterday (Wednesday).

In a closely contested match it was the visiting side who scored in the 80th minute to secure a 1-0 win.

Midfielder Liam is currently on the books of East Fife alongside another member of the Scotland Schoolboy squad, Josh McConville (Harris Academy).

The squad play both Glasgow University and Stirling University in February before their first Centenary Shield game against Northern Ireland at Beith Juniors FC on March 6 at 1.00 pm.