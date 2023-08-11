It was always the intention to ask John to return to the subject as 140 years is too great a span to be covered in one article. When to publish was the difficult question!

It seems that that time is now. Raith have new owners, extensive improvements are being planned and carried out to the ground and there is optimism in the air manifesting itself in the team fighting their way into the last 16 of the Viaplay League Cup. In addition the Scottish Men's International team are on a roll – the stars seem to be aligning, making this the moment!

John has divided his story into three distinct segments covering the men who have worn not only the club's shirt but that of their country. The full story can be found at www.kirkcaldyin50objects.com

International stars from Stark's Park - Willie McNaught and David Morris (Pic: Submitted)

The article is not limited to Scottish caps alone but covers the full spectrum. The starting point lies with the select band of men who won caps while playing for Raith Rovers including the five who have worn the dark blue of Scotland – Harry Anderson, Bill Collier, Dave Morris, Willie McNaught and Steve Crawford. Tony Rougier, Marvin Andrews and most recently Frankie Musonda are not forgotten.

John then looks at those whose international caps were awarded after leaving the club, in most instances men making their way in the game. Attention is then directed on those who secured caps before arriving at Stark’s Park – mainly players whose very best days were probably behind them. In both sections familiar names are entwined with the long forgotten and the completely unknown.

Those who pulled on international jerseys after taking their leave include legends such as Alex James, Jim Baxter, Colin Cameron, Paul Hartley together with David Bates. Many forget that Lisbon Lion, Willie Wallace, made his way to Parkhead via Starks Park. In addition there are a number of less familiar names which while not rolling off the tongue nonetheless forged significant careers.

The final section features a galaxy of names covering, from a bygone era, such as Harry Marshall, George Wilson and Bobby Evans. They are joined by Dave Bowman, Jim McInally, Derek Ferguson and David Narey, a hero from November 27, 1994. Many of those listed had stellar careers with Joe Baker sitting close to the pinnacle.

Even a casual glance at the full article illustrates the depth of knowledge, research and detail, which John Litster brings to his subject. This is much more than simply a list of names – it is the story of good/great players – each having pulled on a Raith Rovers jersey.