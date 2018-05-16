Kirkcaldy lad Lewis Stevenson proud to get Scotland call-up

The Scotland squad will have Kirkcaldy representation for the first time in 14 years after local lad Lewis Stevenson received a surprise call-up.

The 30-year-old Hibs left back, a former Balwearie High School pupil, has been named by national coach Alex McLeish for the end-of-season matches against Peru and Mexico.

The last player from the Lang Toun to play for Scotland was another ex-Balwearie boy, Colin Cameron, who won 28 caps between 1999 and 2004 while playing for Hearts and Wolves.

While the omission of Celtic’s Kieran Tierney, who is being rested, and Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, who has a Champions League final coming up, may have opened the door for him, Stevenson is just delighted to be included ten years after his last involvement with Scotland’s U21 squad.

“It was a bit of a shock end to the season,” he told the Press. “I’d given up on it a few years ago so it’s a nice surprise and a massive honour.

“A few of the boys were telling me about it but I thought they were just taking the mick.

“I’m under no illusions that I’m only there because there has been pull-outs.

“We have some top quality left backs so to get in is going to be difficult, but hopefully I can help the squad if need be.

“I’m not going for a holiday, I’m going to do my best and try to test myself at that level. It’s a new experience and I’m looking forward to it.”

If selected to play, Stevenson will be proud to represent his home town in the dark blue of Scotland.

“It’s been a while since someone form Kirkcaldy has been in the squad,” he said.

“I always look out for the Rovers scores, and my family still live in Kirkcaldy, so I’m back quite a lot. I’ve got lot of affinity for the town.”

Scotland travel to face Peru on 30 May, followed by Mexico on 3 June. Both countries will be using the matches as preparation for competing at the World Cup in Russia starting on June 14.