Kirkcaldy manager Ness signs contract extension

Kirkcaldy & Dysart Craig Ness signs his new contract.

The East of Scotland League side’s boss has extended his contract at Alex Penman Park for another two years following a hugely successful season for the side.

After making the jump up from the Juniors the side struggled badly with the transition in their first season before covid-19 hit and shut the league in 2020/21.

However this year has seen a remarkable turnaround under Ness’s stewardship with the club currently sat comfortably in fourth spot in Conference A which will see them qualify for the Championship when the league

K&D Chairman, Scott Jackson, said he was delighted that Ness had committed to the club.

"Craig has been in charge since we took over the club and has been a vital part of the clubs development,” he said.

"From where we were at the bottom of the old junior leagues, to this season up challenging at the top end of the East of Scotland Conference A culminating in a top four finish and earning promotion to next season’s Championship.”

“We have gone from a team of whipping boys conceding an average of 6-7 goals a game, to a team that has this season gone on an extraordinary winning run of 15 games and currently with only one loss in the last 18 games.

"Our only defeat since October 2021 being a narrow defeat against league winners Haddington and much of that has been down to Craig's management and leadership."