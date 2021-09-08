The Your Club, Your Kit competition was part of a partnership Your Move continues to have with the English Football League (EFL).

The kit was presented to the local team by representatives of the local branch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the Pathhead P7 children modelling the new personalised football kits.

Angela Logan, branch manager, said: “We know that football, like all sports, has been affected by the pandemic so we hope the timing of this announcement marks a positive step forward for them as well as provides evidence of just how important the local community is to us.

"We may not be footballers but, understanding the importance of teamwork and in helping each other, means we clearly share the same goals as this team and the community in which we both belong.”

Jillian Mellis, headteacher, added: "We are delighted to be the recipient of these sports kits.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.