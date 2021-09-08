Kirkcaldy primary school scoops new football kit in competition
Pathhead Primary School has been celebrating after receiving a brand new kit for one of its football teams following success in winning a competition organised by estate and letting agents, Your Move.
The Your Club, Your Kit competition was part of a partnership Your Move continues to have with the English Football League (EFL).
The kit was presented to the local team by representatives of the local branch.
Angela Logan, branch manager, said: “We know that football, like all sports, has been affected by the pandemic so we hope the timing of this announcement marks a positive step forward for them as well as provides evidence of just how important the local community is to us.
"We may not be footballers but, understanding the importance of teamwork and in helping each other, means we clearly share the same goals as this team and the community in which we both belong.”
Jillian Mellis, headteacher, added: "We are delighted to be the recipient of these sports kits.”