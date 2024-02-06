Kirkcaldy twins Erin and Jessica Husband help Scotland U17s set up England cup final tie

Twins Jessica Husband (left) and Erin Husband both currently play for SWPL1 side Hearts (Photo: Heart of Midlothian FC)

The Heart of Midlothian duo, who both previously played Raith Rovers Community Club, started the MIMA Cup tie in Spain which saw the Scots come from a goal behind twice to secure a final berth.

Goals from Amy Sharkey, Laura Berry and Cara Gray were the difference for the Young Team, with that result setting up a final against England this Thursday after they defeated The Philippines.

Last season, the ex-Kirkcaldy High School duo were part of Hearts’ under-16s side that won a treble, and this saw the twins’ talent recognised on the national level as they were shortlisted for the 2023 ScottishPower SWF Youth Player of the Year award.

Erin and Jessica alongside being regular youth level internationals have also been invovled in the Tynecastle’s team’s first-team this campaign. Both have also already had the honour of captaining their country.

The tournament will serve as preparation for Markinch native Pauline MacDonald’s under-17s group ahead of UEFA European Qualifiers Round Two in March.