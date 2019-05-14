Kirkcaldy YM 2-5 Cupar Hearts

Cupar Hearts concluded their Kingdom of Fife League campaign with a resounding win over Kirkcaldy which saw them finish in respectable fourth place.

It’s been a decent campaign for Lee Sibanda’s side who have battled strongly in both the league and cup.

The first 20 minutes witnessed four goals with Cupar taking the lead after only five on the clock.

A great one two between Barry and Lee Sibanda set up Matthew Porteus whose shot came back off the crossbar but Connor Murdoch was on hand to follow in the rebound.

Two minutes later the sides were level when a Kirkcaldy shot from distance gave the ‘keeper no chance.

Hearts ‘keeper James Robson would be the provider for goal number three when his long kick was cleared by James Mackie into the path of Barry Sibanda and he made no mistake.

Cupar couldn’t keep their lead for long though as two minutes later poor defending saw Gary Hutchison tap in from close range.

A penalty midway through the half saw Lee Sibanda step up and coolly dispatch the spot kick.

Hearts would take control of the game just before the break when they went further in front.

A great ball by Cupar’s Craig Begg perfectly set up Lee Sibanda to blast the ball home for his second and Cupar’s fourth.

Kirkcaldy looked to get themselves back into the game with Jordan Hutchison going close.

First a glancing header went just wide then another effort was deflected off the post.

Cupar would put the game beyond the home side on the hour mark when a quality pass by Martin Woods found Barry Sibanda and he sent the ball through the ‘keeper’s legs and into the net to complete his double.

On Friday Cupar Hearts face local rivals AM Soccer in the Fife Cup Final at Central Park, Kelty.

Kick off 6.45pm.