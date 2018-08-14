Kirkcaldy YM 3-1 Newburgh

Newburgh were looking to build on their opening day win when facing Kirkcaldy YM at Denfield park on Saturday.

Manager Scott Hudson was forced to make several changes to his winning side with several of the squad unavailable through holiday and injury.

Newburgh were dealt a blow on the 15th minute when central defender Craig hall pulled up with a thigh strain.

Within a minute of the enforced change YM took the lead.

Newburgh gave up possession in midfield allowing a ball out to the wide right area, where a pin point cross was delivered to Geddes who smashed a volley high into the net beyond Sutherland.

As thoughts turned to the half time whistle the home side extended their lead.

With the ball lost to a strong tackle in midfield YM broke from the halfway line and a perfectly weighted pass found Price through on goal where he slotted the ball past Sutherland who did his best to narrow the angle.

With the half time team talk still ringing in the ‘Burgh players ears a mistake in defence allowed YM to grab the all-important third goal. A speculative high ball over the top was not dealt with by Johal and Geddes robbed the ‘Burgh defender of possession and drove in on goal. The YM attacker grabbed his second goal of the game picking his spot and beating Sutherland.

Newburgh were awarded a free kick level with the 18 yard box with 15 minutes remaining in the game. Lambert stepped up and swung a terrific delivery into the box where Clark rose above the defence to guide a glancing header into the net to bring the game back within Newburgh’s grasp.

Newburgh are away to Lochgelly Albert this coming Saturday.

Newburgh: Sutherland, Johal, Hall (Highley 15), P MacBride, Skinner, Lambert, Smart, Reilly (Wright 68), C Robinson, Clark, Fraser (McKenzie 80).