Kirkcaldy YM 3-3 Fife Thistle

Thistle traveled to face Kirkcaldy YM in the first round of the Kelme Scottish Cup.

It was the home side who started strongest and Kirk had to be alert to make a good save from Ramsay early on.

Thistle were struggling to test the home keeper but did create an opening just before the half hour when Low picked out Provan who should have cut the ball back to Watt, but instead opted to go for goal striking the side netting.

Despite controlling the half Kirkcaldy were finding the Thistle defence a stubborn resistance however in the 38th minute their resolve was finally broken when the home side found ample space in the centre of the park where Paterson released Birrell who showed great composure to tuck the ball past Kirk.

Thistle made a change at the break with Barrie replacing Smith and last season’s top scorer made his mark almost immediately, placing the ball past the static Penny.

It looked as though the home side would put themselves back in front just two minutes later when Kirk gave away a needless penalty, however, the young keeper redeemed himself by saving the spot kick from Birrell.

Thistle were looking a different side to the one that had been second best most of the first half and spurred on by the penalty save they took the lead in the 55th minute when some terrific play from Barrie cut open the home defence before he cut the ball across the face of goal for Watt to fire home.

The threat of the home side was still evident and Kirk pulled off a great save to turn away a looping header just after the hour mark.

However, in the 76th minute, they did pull themselves level when a cross into the box looked to be sailing all the way to Kirk.

But substitute Halley opted to get on the end of the loose ball but managed to turn it into his own net.

Worse was to follow just four minutes later when Kirkcaldy took the lead and, again, it was an avoidable goal from a Thistle perspective.

Kirk failed to hold a tame shot from Ramsay with the ball breaking to Patterson who slammed home.

It would have been easy for Thistle to throw in the towel but this side has some steel about them and they took the game to Kirkcaldy in search of an equaliser.

It duly arrived just two minutes from time when an in swinging corner from Cameron was met by the head of Munro who opened his goal account for the season to take the tie to a replay at Balmullo.

Commercial Arms MoM – Fraser Spence.

Thistle– Kirk, Walker (Halley 60), Ross (Petrie 80), Spence, McLuckie, Walker (Donald 67), Low (Munro 65), Smith (Barrie 46), Cameron, Watt, Provan.

Tomorrow (Saturday) the two sides meet again the replay with an earlier kick off of 1.30pm at Balmullo.

The match will go to extra time and penalties at the end of the 90 minutes if required.