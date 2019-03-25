Kirkcaldy YM fail to break down 10-man Newburgh

YM headed up the east coast to Newburgh with a much depleted squad minus nine regular players for this no scoring draw.

At 2.30.pm sssistant manager Stewart McManus would probably have been happy to take home a point but after an excellent display in which Newburgh went down to ten men after 41 minutes and the YM created a barrowload of chances, it was remarkable that with the amount of chances the visitors created that they failed to take all three points.

The management team had used their contacts to add a few trialists to bolster the squad including ex-Raith and Aston Villa defender Paul Browne, making a football comeback at the sprightly age of 44, coming in at centre half to add a bit of experience.

Former Lochgelly Albert midfielder Scott Murray also came into the side taking a place in midfield.

The makeshift YM team went at Newburgh from the start, and created the first of many chances that were to fall to Kyle Fenton after five minutes when a neat head flick by Donald Hyslop gave Fenton the chance to use his pace and run in on Newburgh keeper Sutherland.

The ball was over run at the last minute allowing Sutherland to save at his feet inside the six yard box.

Konnor Lindsay was next to test Sutherland when he cut in from the right across the 18 yard box but his shot was comfortably saved.

A ball over the top after 11 minutes by Dylan Hunter again found Fenton in space but he rushed his shot which went wide of the right hand post.

Newburgh had their first shot after 14 minutes, when the ball broke to Fraser 25 yards out but his shot went wide and high.

Hunter found space on the right after 20 minutes as he got in behind the Newburgh defence but his cross was well cut out by Johal inside the six yard box.

Fenton went on a mazy from the half way line after 29 minutes, leaving Newburgh defenders Johal and McBride in his wake, he cut into he box but as Sutherland came out Fenton slid the ball across the keeper but it agonisingly tricked past the right post and away to safety.

A long ball out of defence after 31 minutes by Newburgh, had the nippy Robinson in pursuit, but YM’s Paul Browne got there first with a well timed tackle.

The home side were shouting for a red card last man tackle and the away fans believing it was just good hard tackle, however the ref went down the middle and produced a yellow which left no one in agreement with him.

Newburgh’s Robinson was getting space down the left wing, and after 33 minutes, he sped past YM’s Ross to the byline, his dangerous cross was well cut out by Robert Wilson at his near post with McKay waiting to pounce.

The ref had no doubt about his decision after 41 minutes when Konnor Lindsay broke free in midfield.

Newburgh’s McBride was in pursuit and made a wild lunge at the YM midfielder, and although he failed to make contact, his intent was clear and the ref produced a straight red card.

Although the home crowd voiced their objections, the actions of the player in not questioning the decision and walking straight off the park maybe told its own story.

From the resultant free kick, some 25 yards out, Konnor Lindsay curled a great effort over the wall but Sutherland dived well to his right to make a great save and tip the ball over for a corner.

The corner was swung in and found Scott Murray who’s header flew inches past Sutherland’s right post. The ref then blew for half time in what had been an entertaining 45 minutes.

Ten man Newburgh started the second half in determined fashion and in the early stages you could not tell they were a man short.

They began to press the YM for the first time although Wilson was not troubled in the YM goal.

Robinson was finding space on the right as he looked to the byeline but Connor McManus was dealing with the threat well.

As the YM weathered the early pressure they began to find space going forward again and Fenton had a number of chances to open the scoring as his blistering pace was taking him away from the Newburgh defence with ease but he was not having any luck in front of goal.

Newburgh broke out after 53 minutes, when Robinson got in behind the YM rearguard and a dangerous cross was cleared in front of goal by Hunter who had done well to get back to cover.

From the Newburgh corner the ball was played out of defence to Chrice Price on the right, he played a fantastic 40 yard cross field pass to Hyslop running in on goal but he rushed his shot which went well wide.

Fenton again picked up the ball on the right and beat Newburgh’s Johal and Smart in the box but his shot was blocked on the line and scrambled clear.

The chances just kept on falling to Fenton when a great ball was played through from YM sub Cammy Lewis up the left wing, Newburgh’s keeper rushed off his line but Fenton got there first and his shot from well out on the right towards an empty goal went agonisingly wide of the far post and to safety.

Newburgh kept on pushing out of defence when they could but they rarely troubled Wilson in the YM goal as the extra man allowed the YM more time on the ball.

The YM had created numerous chances throughout the game and the unfortunate Kyle Fenton must be wondering how at least one of his numerous chances did not go in, but he continued to look for the next chance and didn’t give up and his effort deserved better reward.

The YM though thought they had finally made the breakthrough in the 93rd minute when an excellent four man move up the left into the box involving Henderson, Price and Lewis fell to Konnor Lindsay 12 yards out, his well placed shot went wide of Sutherland and with the YM players about to celebrate, the ball hit the inside of the post and bounced back into Sutherland’s arms.

A good fighting performance by Newburgh to earn a point and a share of the spoils and now two good games to look forward to between the sides in the Consolation Cup.

Assistant Manager Stewart McManus will be pleased at the showing of his team and how they defended throughout with keeper Wilson rarely troubled in goal and in the knowledge that the team are creating chances whilst keeping it tight at the back.

YM now move into next week’s home third round tie of the D J Laing East Region Cup against high flying Premier League North leaders Dundee North End which will no doubt be a tough test for the young YM team.

Kick off is 2.30.pm.