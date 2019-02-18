Kirkcaldy YM finally put an end to winless run in the league

Kirkcaldy YM 3 West Calder United 1

YM came into this difficult league game against West Calder looking for their first league win since the end of October against a team they had already defeated earlier this season in a close 4-3 encounter. With the team receiving a pre-match boost in the shape of 12 of the current squad signing 18-month contract extensions, the YM were determined to get back to winning ways.

West Calder are a young but tough opponent and they showed that early on with some physical challenges proving that they were equally determined to get the three points. West Calder had the first chance after three minutes when a free kick 25 yards out gave them an opportunity to test YM’s Wilson. However, West Calder’s Ballantyne smashed the ball into the wall and the ball was cleared to safety.

West Calder’s Stewart was causing a few problems on the right wing early-on and after getting to the byline after six minutes, his dangerous cross inside the six yard box was well cut out by Wilson in the YM goal. A good run up the left after eight minutes by Fenton took him into West Calder’s box and he laid the ball off to Geddes but he delayed his shot which allowed Fleming to close him down and thwart the danger.

YM began to press and Lindsay played a neat pass to Geddes but he turned and his shot went well over the bar. Fenton almost opened the scoring after 16 minutes when he picked the ball up on the half way line from Martin. His pace left the visitors Campbell for dead as he homed in on goal but he allowed the ball to over run and Black came out to close him down and knock Fenton’s shot wide for a corner.

Fenton thought he had opened the scoring after 20 minutes when a great cross by Price from the right found Fenton at the back post. His delicate side-footed shot back across goal wrong footed Calder’s keeper but the ball agonisingly struck the right hand post and was scrambled to safety. Fenton was not to be out done though and finally opened the scoring after 35 minutes when a great through ball from Price sent Fenton through the middle, he again out-paced the West Calder defence and as Black came out he dinked the ball over him and into the net for a deserved 1-0 lead.

West Calder fought back to get into the game and had a great chance after 39 minutes when Stewart again got to the byline and his low cross to the back post was met by McParland who somehow missed from two yards out. There was to be no further goals before half time in what had been a tough end-to-end half with both teams having had their chances.

The YM kicked off the second half down the slope, clearly determined to get the vital win. An early attack on the left by Fenton led to him being brought to the ground in the box but despite shouts for a penalty, the ref waved them away.

YM were pushing for a second goal and it came after 52 minutes when Lindsay picked the ball up on the right. He drove forward and cut inside and struck a fantastic left foot shot high into the top left corner of Black’s goal giving the keeper no chance and YM a crucial 2-0 lead.

YM didn’t sit back though and when Geddes was fouled on the edge of the box after 58 minutes, it gave McEwan an opportunity from 19 yards out. McEwan duly stepped up and curled a great free kick wide of the wall and inside the bottom right hand post to extend YM’s lead to 3-0.

YM’s great start to the half had rattled West Calder which led to a number of bookings for the visitors for rough play and dissent. As the half progressed, West Calder began to launch high balls into the YM box in desperation to get back into the game, but they were well dealt with by Nouri and Warrender in the middle and supported well by Linton and Ogden on the flanks.

West Calder did get a consolation goal after 86 minutes through Ballantyne. He found himself in space inside the YM box and got on the end of an O’Kane cross to flick the ball past Wilson to make the final score 3-1 to the YM.

A great win for YM and three points which have been a long time in coming. The victory takes them to within two points of 4th place with a run of home games to come. Another local derby at home to Lochore follows next week where they will have the chance to leapfrog their local rivals.