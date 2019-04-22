Kirkcaldy YM kick off Consolation Cup with victory over Newburgh

Kirkcaldy YM 3 Newburgh 1

YM and Newburgh kicked off the group stages of the East Region Junior FA Consolation League Cup at Denfield on Saturday.

It was the home side who took the points with a comfortable win which gives them an early lead in the round-robin team group completed by Super league outfit Glenrothes.

YM kicked off with trialists Nathan Feeley upfront and Jason Quinn in at centre half with normal striker Calum Geddes taking up the unaccustomed role of right back as manager Craig Ness changed things about after last week's disappointing defeat at Stoneyburn.

YM we quick off the mark and took an early lead after two minutes when Chris Price made his way to the bye line, his low cross was met by Feeley on the penalty spot and he knocked the ball past Jarrett in the Newburgh goal.

Newburgh went on the attack after 11 minutes when a cross into the box found Gay unmarked, his shot was blocked by Jason Quinn and broke to Craig Robinson but his drive from six yards was well saved by YM 'keeper Wilson and knocked to safety.

This was to prove a costly miss for Newburgh as from the clearance , the YM broke straight up the park through Jason Nouri on the right who fed Kyle Fenton, who slipped the ball into the box to Feeley who slid the ball home for his and the YM’s second goal.

Feeley had a chance of a quick fire hat-trick after 14 minutes but three attempts were blocked by the Newburgh defenders before it was cleared.

Newburgh pulled one back though after 25 minutes when a bad mistake by Robert Wilson allowed a pass back to be miscontrolled and played back high to the oncoming Craig Robinson who had the simplest of chances to head the ball into an empty goal to bring the game back to 2-1.

YM could have restored their two goal lead after 27 minutes when Fenton was brought down just outside the box. Up stepped Feeley in search of his hat trick but his well struck free-kick was tipped over the bar by Jarrett for a corner.

There was no further scoring before the break but the vital third YM goal was not far away when, after 49 minutes, Geddes got on the end of a Donald Hyslop cross to knock the ball home from eight yards to give the YM a 3-1 lead.

Newburgh had another chance to pull one back after 51 minutes when half time sub Liam Baillie found himself free at the back post but he could only guide his header onto the post before it was cleared.

Another back post cross after 70 minutes by Newburgh found Ryan Smart free at the back post four yards out but he somehow managed to header over the bar when it looked easier to score.

Geddes had a chance after 86 minutes but his shot was cleared off the line by Newburgh defender Lawson.

There was to be no further scoring in what was an entertaining game, and a good win for the YM with a lot of positives to take from the match.

YM have the boost of the first three points on the board ahead of a trip to Warout next Saturday to face Super League side Glenrothes, with the return cup fixtures to come at the start of May.