Kirkcaldy YMCA 0-1 Cupar Hearts

Cupar Hearts were in Fife Cup action when they battled against Kirkcaldy YMCA for a place in the quarter-finals.

Hearts took the lead early doors through a well worked corner.

Blair Woods sent it to the back post where Barry Sibanda knocked it onto Martin Woods who drove the ball into the back of the net.

The play was end to end and a superb Woods ball across the face of goal went begging.

Gary Hutchison went close but Charles Anderson was on hand to save.

Some good play by Hearts just before the break saw an excellent ball down the wing by Martin Woods and Steven Pennington did well to win a throw. Blair Woods collected the ball and won a free kick in a dangerous area but Ryan Gray’s effort was easily saved.

A corner kick just after the restart saw Blair Woods’ swinging effort go straight in but the referee failed to give Cupar the goal.

With the clock ticking into injury time an off the ball incident saw tempers flare when Scott Mathewson pinned down Andy Wainwright by his throat.

He was rightly shown red then the bewildered Wainwright was also given his marching orders.

The game was descending into utter chaos with the referee playing an additional 12 minutes but Hearts stood firm despite the home side throwing everything at them and at the final whistle it was Cupar Hearts who advance into the quarter-final after well deserved and hard fought victory.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Cupar Hearts travel to face Leven United in a league match.

Kick off 2pm.

Cupar Hearts: Wilson, Anderson, S. Murdoch, McColm, B. Woods, C. Murdoch, Gray, Wainwright, M. Woods, Pennington and B. Sibanda.

Subs: Wells, L. Sibanda, McKinnon, Begg and Rowland.