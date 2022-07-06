Kirkcaldy youth club scoops donation of Raith Rovers’ season tickets

They have gone to youngsters at Linktown Youth Club.

And the initiative has been matched by the club, its supporters’ director, Dorothy Wilson, and Raith Forum representative, John Reid, meaning that 24 season tickets in total will be given to the youth club.

Mr Torrance said: “Some of these youngsters have never been to a football match and to give them the chance to support their local team really means a lot to them.

The youth club will get 24 passes to Raith Rovers' games

“Many kids in the Linktown area live below the breadline, and would not usually have the opportunity to attend matches at the ground only a stone’s throw from their homes.

“I want to thank Raith Rovers and everyone involved who has made it possible to bring some joy to these children.”

Dorothy said: “It’s wonderful to see the young people so enthusiastic about going to see their local team, and I’m delighted that David, Raith Rovers, and I are able to give them the opportunity of going to Starks Park.

“It is going to be an exciting season and let’s hope the kids get to see some great football.”

The gesture was welcomed by the youth club.

Lizzy Halstead, club facilitator, said: “It really means a lot to us and the kids, and I know that they will be delighted to support their local team.

“The youngsters benefitted from season tickets last year - it was priceless to see their wee faces sitting in the crowd.