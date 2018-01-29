Kirkintilloch Rob Roy 6 Kennoway Star Hearts 2

Kennoway Star Hearts travelled to Cumbernauld in the Scottish Cup to take on Rob Roy.

The home side took the lead inside the first minute from a Mackie corner, McMenamin rose to send a header high past visiting keeper Paterson.

Five minutes later Rob Roy keeper McNeil did well to turn a Collins corner over the bar and a minute later Collins again came close when his free-kick went narrowly past as KSH stepped up their efforts in search of an equaliser.

However Rob Roy doubled their lead in the 16th minute when Slattery cleverly lobbed the ball into the empty net after Paterson’s punched clearance landed at his feet 20 yards out.

Rob Roy showed how clinical they were as they extended their lead four minutes before the break.

A lightening counter attack saw them turn defence into attack inside ten seconds with Fraser eventually following up after a shot from Gallacher was blocked.

Rolland and Chris Gay were prompting from the middle of the park as chances started to be created on a regular basis.

However the home side were ruthless and in a seven-minute spell they added a further three goals to their tally.

In the 74th minute Johnstone set up Law and his clever footwork took him past the visiting defence to slot home. A minute later the KSH could not cope with a mazy Gallacher run into the box and he curled the ball past Paterson.

Then Carroll was brought down in the box and he took the resulting penalty kick himself, making no mistake when slotting low to Paterson’s right.

To their credit Kennoway never gave up despite being six goals down and their endeavours were rewarded in the 83rd minute when Matthew Gay pounced to shoot high into the net after a Muir shot was saved with the rebound landing at the feet of the on form striker.

Two minutes later the same player completed his double with an exquisite free-kick high to McNeil’s left with the keeper rooted to the spot.

A game that was action packed from the start to the finish as Rob Roy marched into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with Kennoway leaving with their heads high after a decent cup run.

KSH - Paterson, Young, McGowan, Brewster, Band, Craig, C.Gay, Rolland, Collins, Bryce, M.Gay.

Subs - Muir, Shaw, Strachan, Lindsay.

Next game is away to Penicuik Athletic.