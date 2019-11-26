Kirrie Thistle 1-2 Tayport

Without top scorer Dayle Robertson and experienced midfielders, Jamie Mackie and Kris Rollo, a reshuffled Tayport side managed to see of Kirrie Thistle and reach the last 16 of the Scottish Junior Cup.

Teenager Greg Breen, making his Scottish Cup debut, was the hero, with two coolly taken first half goals as the visitors came from a goal behind to clinch their place in the fifth round.

‘Port fell behind when a corner was cleared to Robert Smith whose low drive into a crowded box took a deflection to beat Jack Shaw with Black being credited with the last touch.

Breen equalised when he latched onto a through pass to slip the ball past Burns in the home goal.

Kirrie had to shuffle their defence midway through the half when the experienced former Scotland internationalist Kevin McNaughton had to retire injured.

Then just past the half hour mark, Chris McPherson’s side got what would prove to be the winning goal when Breen collected Fraser Wilson’s incisive through ball to deliver another fine finish.

Kirrie pressed before the break and their pressure made life uncomfortable for the visitors, who twice had to clear the ball off the line.

Breen broke up left to set up Middleton for a shot which was blocked.

The ball fell to Anderson on the edge of box and his well-struck shot was turned around the post by the goalkeeper.

With quarter of an hour remaining, Tayport could have finished it.

Breen set up Lyall Shaw, who clipped the ball past the outrushing goalie.

The ball looked to be rolling home, but former Canniepairt player,James Russell got back to hack the ball off the line

Tayport: J Shaw, L O’Brien, C Sturrock, R Suttie, B Ness, F Anderson, G Breen (S Christie 88min), T Whyte (K Middleton 50), J Gill, F Wilson (Dale Robertson 90), L Shaw.