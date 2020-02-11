Kirrie Thistle 1-3 Tayport

After a couple of narrow losses, Tayport got back to winning ways and moved up a couple of places in the McBookie.com Superleague North, thanks to a come-from-behind win at a windswept Westview Park.

Hosts Kirrie Thistle opened the scoring in the sixth minute, when Ryan Winter embarked on a forceful run, cutting in from the left, and he fired a low shot past Jack Shaw.

The visitors recovered quickly and equalised just three minutes later. Lyall Shaw delivered a free kick from the left and Jamie Gill was perfectly placed to head home, from around ten yards out.

On twenty minutes, Fraser Anderson was cautioned for a foul on former team-mate Jamie Mackie, and, from the resultant free kick, Lyall Shaw again sent in a dangerous cross and Craig Sturrock found the net with a looping header.

Shaw’s trickery was causing problems for the Kirrie rearguard and their goalkeeper had to produce a good stop with his outstretched leg to prevent another counter.

Early in the second half, there was a half-chance for Fraser Wilson, but he couldn’t find his way past the ‘keeper and it was not until the 70th minute that Tayport extended their advantage.

Top marksman Dayle Robertson had started the game on the bench, but, after replacing Liam McCartney, it didn’t take Robertson long to add his name to the scoresheet.

He latched onto a pass from Jamie Gill, cut in from the right and netted number three with an accurate finish low to the goalie’s right.

‘Port came close a couple of times in the closing stages, with Kris Rollo, Lyall Shaw and Robertson all being denied.

The Canniepairt men had done enough, though.

Tayport: J Shaw, D Strachan, C Sturrock, B Ness, G Whyte, J Mackie (K Middleton 76 m), L Shaw, K Rollo, L McArtney (D Robertson 58m) J Gill (L Irvine 81m), F Wilson.