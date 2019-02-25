Kirriemuir 2-3 Kennoway Star Hearts

After last week’s penalty shoot out win in the cup, it was back to league business with Kennoway heading to Kirriemuir in the search of three points.

In eleven minutes in the home side shocked KSH when a long diagonal ball missed out the middle of the park leaving Reid with a chance to squeeze a shot past Paterson from an acute angle.

To their credit KSH continued to try and get the ball down and play their passing style in what was blustery conditions.

A low driven ball across the six yard line by Grierson was almost nudged home by D Muir.

R Muir then saw a strong run on the left where he linked up with Craig finish with the latter having a shot on target.

The pressure paid off when a free kick deep on the right from Johnstone was headed home by skipper Doig amid a posse of bodies.

Minutes before half time Kirrie almost regained the lead when Reid collected the ball with Paterson the only obstacle between the striker and the goal, the KSH shot-stopper reaced off his line and made a brave save as he dived to collect the ball.

With the scoreline even the second half began with KSH looking to press the game high in the Kirrie last third.

Almost straight away the tactic was paying off as a shot from distance tested the Thistle `keeper. Craig smashed the ball high to the `keepers left only to look on in awe as he clawed the ball wide for a corner kick.

It was L.Rolland who looked on in disbelief a short time later when he saw his left foot shot from the edge of the eighteen yard box crash back off the post and spin agonisingly along the line to safety.

Fifteen minutes into the second half Craig gave the away side the lead when the high pressing game paid off, a combination of Collins and D.Muir won the ball back before Muir played a slide rule pass for Craig to run onto before clipping the ball home.

Moving in to the last ten minutes of the match Johnstone turned provider again when a corner from the right was powered home by the head of Doig as he out-jumped his marker leaving the defender beating the ground in frustration.

Inside the final minute Kirriemuir grabbed a late lifeline when McKenna headed home from a corner kick.

KSH: Paterson, Mair, Bremner, Johnstone, Grierson, L.Rolland, Doig, R.Muir, Craig, Collins D.Muir.

Subs: B.Rolland, S.Young, L.Goodwin, L.Bryce.

Next game is at home against Fauldhouse United on Saturday at 2.30pm.