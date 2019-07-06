Kirriemuir Thistle 1-4 East Fife

The Methil men rounded off their pre-season with a convincing win at Kirrie.

The junior league hosts gave a decent account of themselves but this was an afternoon when Darren Young's side put the finishing touches to what has been a decent pre-season.

After tough games against Championship sides Dundee United and Queen of the South, the trip to face Kirrie gave the Fifers a chance to score a few goals and go into Saturday's Fife derby with Cowdenbeath with a spring in their step.

There was not pressure on them, and the Fifers looked free and easy moving up the park.

Hugging the wings were Liam Watt and Danny Denholm and both gave their markers a torrid time as they hit the by-lines and took up dangerous positions themselves.

East Fife took the lead after just a couple of minutes when Daryl Burns could only palm away Ryan Wallace's strike straight into the path of Denholm who had a simple task to tap home.

Kirrie had former Scotland international Kevin McNaughton in their ranks and look a good outfit.

They were level almost straight away when Stewart Russell finished off a sweeping move up the park.

That was really it as far as an attacking threat for the hosts, though, with East Fife in cruise control the rest of the game.

By the time the break arrived East Fife were 3-1 up, Lewis Hunter and Denholm adding two and three.

It was an entertaining game and one in which East Fife could have easily recorded more than the four goals they did.

Anton Dowds went close, as did Denholm, but it was Liam Watt who added number four.

After the game, boss Young said: “The big thing for us is that the competition for places is there.

“We have a more experienced squad and a bit better quality than we had last season.

“That gives us an edge and you can see it in the way the boys train; they don’t want to make mistakes because they know it can cost them a place in the team."