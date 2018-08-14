Kirriemuir Thistle 2-1 Tayport

Tayport failed to build upon an opening day Super League victory when they lost by the odd goal in three at Westview Park last Saturday.

The result makes it one win and one defeat in the campaign to date for Charlie King’s side as they adapt to life in the Super League.

But it was a tight tie, and King will have been pleased with the way his side battled against a Kirrie outfit which boasted some good experience in key positions.

Early on, former ‘Port strikers Darren Scott and Dale Reid had chances for hosts Kirrie Thistle, while Jamie Gill shaved the post at the other end, midway through the half.

Gill was posing some problems to the home defence, but the vastly experienced Kevin McNaughton helped keep Tayport at bay.

As well as being the brother of former Tayport star Barry, McNaughton is a former Scottish internationalist who can boast over 400 senior appearances from his career with Aberdeen and Cardiff City.

In the second half, Conor Ireland passed up a good opportunity, while fellow front-man Steven Harris was full of endeavour, but it was not going to be Tayport’s day.

The hosts opened the scoring from the spot on 63 minutes after Connor Gray had been penalised for a challenge on Reid.

Darren Scott tucked away the penalty.

As the match wore on, Grant Paterson missed a chance to equalise and Kirrie doubled their lead with five minutes to go.

Dale Reid was the creator, for Fairweather to score, and the game was now beyond the Canniepairt men.

Deep in injury-time Conor Ireland latched onto a through ball and slotted his shot past the ‘keeper to reduce the deficit, but the goal was a mere consolation and Kirrie claimed the spoils.

Tayport: Sorley, Rollo, Gray, Mackie, Trialist (King), Gill, Anderson,Duffy, Paterson (Christie), Harris, Ireland.