Having suffered the agony of being in the Partick Thistle squad which blew a three-goal aggregate lead before losing a penalty shoot-out against Ross County in last season’s Premiership play-off final, new Raith Rovers signing Kyle Turner is desperate for a successful promotion campaign this time.

Kyle Turner gets stuck into Raith Rovers training on Thursday (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Turner, 26, ironically signed a two-year contract with the Dingwall team last summer after his play-off heartache against them and made 17 Premiership and six league cup appearances for the Staggies, scoring three goals, before this week joining Championship leaders Raith on loan until the end of the season.

"I'm delighted to be here," Turner told RaithTV. "I'm looking forward to pushing and trying to get up into the Premier League.

"It’s a big club on the up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest Raith Rovers signing Kyle Turner pictured during his first training session at Stark's Park (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being top of the Championship in January, there’s still a long way to go and we need to maintain that to stay there.

"Obviously I have worked under Ian Murray before at Airdrie and spoke to Potts (Raith technical director John Potter).

"They were really interested and keen on getting me in and it was something I was really interested in myself. I just wanted to come, get in with a great group of boys and keep winning games.

"I've seen Raith a few times now and the feelgood factor here is good. Obviously they're winning a lot of games and everybody's happy when you're winning aren't they? So it's just carrying that on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Championship's a tough league. Anyone can beat anyone, you've seen that.

"Playing bottom of the league is just as tough as playing second in the league, home or away.

"We need to fight until the last game. It could come down to the last game, it could be play-offs, it could be anything. We just need to dig in and keep going.”

Turner, who lists Liam Dick and Euan Murray as former team-mates, is also familiar with the rest of the Raith squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've played against them many years now," the midfielder added.

"They are good players, experienced players in the league as well, players that have got a drive and a willingness to get Raith Rovers promoted.

"I've had a wee bit of success here and there coming to Stark's Park. It's always been tough and it's been good footballing teams you're playing.

"It's attacking football, it's end to end.

"Everybody wants to play attacking football and that's the way I like to play as well. I like to get the ball down and play, get the ball forward, create goals, score goals and win games most importantly."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turner said his fitness was good, adding: "I just want to go out and play football regularly and play a lot more minutes than maybe I have been the last month or so.

"I’m fit, ready and raring to go. I like to get a few assists and I like to get goals in my game.

"Last year I did that a bit more than previous years and it’s about building on that every year.”

When asked what his message was to Raith supporters used to seeing their team score late winners, Turner added: "Obviously the feelgood factor’s here, the supporters are coming every week and we’re winning games.

"You can see that the Rovers fans are beind you even when it’s still 0-0 or maybe it’s not happening.