Kyle Wilson hat-trick as Dundonald Bluebell thrash Tynecastle

Dundonald Bluebell 5 Tynecastle 1

Despite being down to the bare bones the Bell were convincing winners in their penultimate match of the season against Tynecastle FC.

The game didn’t start well for the home side with Tynecastle scoring direct from a free-kick after seven minutes when player/manager Calum Elliot struck from just outside the penalty area for the visitors.

This spurred the Bell on from a lacklustre start and Calum Smith equalised after nine minutes following a good move and quality finish.

On 22 minutes the away side were reduced to 10 men when Liam Andrew fouled Lewis McKenzie as the Bell player muscled his way through on goal.

It was a surprise that despite dominating the game from the sending off that it took Dundonald until 46 minutes to get into the lead when the prolific Kyle Wilson was on hand to knock a loose ball home from inside the box.

In a dominating display with the result never in doubt the Bell went on the score a further three goals through Wilson on 64 minutes, Derek Wallace with a free header from a corner on 79 minutes, with Wilson completing his hat trick on 84 minutes with a delightful lobbed finish.

Dundonald are in action again tonight when they host Tranent at Moorside Park in their final Conference B match. Kick-off 6.45 p.m.