Lack of goal threat frustrates Burntisland Shipyard boss Lee Richardson

Lee Richardson was frustrated by Burntisland Shipyard's display in goalless draw (Pic Mark Ferguson)

Lee Richardson outlined his frustration after watching his Burntisland Shipyard side’s drab 0-0 home East of Scotland Football League second division draw against Harthill Royal last Saturday.

A poor game devoid of many decent goalscoring chances did have one positive for Burntisland via the display of goalkeeper Kacper Okupnik and his defence.

“I am very disappointed today,” Shippy boss Richardson told club media post match.

"All the good things we did in the attacking third last week were missing today.

"We just didn’t create nearly enough chances as our final pass or delivery into the box was not good enough.

"Defensively we were terrific with Kacper, Millzy (Iain Millar) and Jamesy (Mark James) all solid.”

In the first half last Saturday, Shippy passed up the best chance of the contest when a well worked short corner found the head of Iain Millar, however big Millzy couldn’t get his header on target.

A Jordan Hunter cross for the hosts was then met by Mikey Gibb, but the Shipyard’s top goalscorer also skewed his attempt wide.

Five minutes into the second half a deep Hunter cross found the inrushing Cammy Bell at the back post, but the young midfielder’s volley flew off target.

Gibb had a chance when he burst clear and rounded keeper Thomson as he came out, however, a well-timed tackle denied him as he was about to pull the trigger.

The draw leaves Burntisland ninth with 22 points from 18 matches. Shippy have no competitive fixture this weekend.