Large crowd enjoy Markinch Highland Games, launched by football legend Stevie Kirk

Fourteen-year-old Luca Anderson winning youth 1600 metres

The145th anniversary of the Markinch Highland Games last Sunday attracted a good crowd to the John Dixon Park, including many overseas visitors.

Early showers gave way to mainly sunny skies and a full programme of events went ahead.

The games were officially opened by former Motherwell Football Club legend Stevie Kirk, who carried out the duties as chietain for the day.

Kirkcaldy-born Kirk, 62, achieved lifelong hero status among Fir Park supporters by scoring in every round of the club’s 1991 Scottish Cup triumph, which culiminated in him scoring the extra-time winner as the Steelmen defeated Dundee United 4-3 in the final at Hampden Park 34 years ago.

Girls wow crowd at Highland dancing

A record number of 26 pipe bands got proceedings underway at 9.30am.hOutwith the main arena there was good entries for for the Highland Dancing and Solo Piping.

The heavy events proved popular as ever with many of the countries top strongmen in action.

Down the years the athletic events in the John Dixon Park have always been popular among competitors. This renewal was no exception with goood entry numbers partularly for the distance and youth events. There was some thrilling races and exceptional performances none more so than those of 14 year old Luca Anderson who runs for thw Anster Haddies Club. Currently the top ranked under 15 athlete in the coutry Luca won both the Youth 800 and 1600 metres handicaps from the backmark in inpressive fashion. He looks an excellent prospect for the future.

The 8000 metres cycle championship saw Charles Fletcher break away from the field on the last of the 26 laps to retain the title.

Chieftain Stevie Kirk (right) opens Markinch Highland Games

The presentation of the Markinch Citizenof the YEar took place with Elaine Barlow from the local medical cebtre the recipient of the award.

The days entertainment closed with the March Past of the Massed Bands with games Chirftain Stevie Kirk taking the salute.