Late free-kick sends AM Soccer into the quarter finals

AM Soccer’s Italy 07 side hosted Rossvale in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

The home team took the lead when Neil Blake set Matthew Honeyman through on goal to net. Rossvale equalised in the last minute of the half from a rebound.

AM Soccer managed to get their defenders turning and for the last 20 minutes had good possession in their half. Honeyman settled matters with a free kick from 25 yards which sailed over the goalkeeper to spark celebrations.

Rossvale had a player sent off for dissent and AM Soccer advanced into to the quarters.