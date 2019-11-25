Late Rosyth goals send Kirkcaldy & Dysart out the cup

Kirkcaldy & Dysart 2 Rosyth 4

It was cup heartache this week for Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC as they fell to Fife opposition Rosyth – who came from a goal behind.

YM had the first real chance as Konner Lindsay whipped the ball into the box, only for the Rosyth defence to clear their lines.

A few minutes later Rosyth had a similar chance as they took a corner for it only to be cleared by the Kirkcaldy & Dysart defence rather easily.

YM won a free-kick deep in the opposition’s half, midfielder Stuart Walton delivered the set-piece into the box, for what would have been a perfect header by defender Scott Warrender, but it was saved by Rosyth keeper Blair Penman, who managed to push it around the post.

The following corner resulted in a stramash in the box, but the chance was squandered.

Rosyth were pushing for a goal through Michael McMillian, but Kirkcaldy & Dysart defender Neil Linton was inch-perfect with his last-ditch tackle to stop the attack dead in its

tracks.

The deadlock was eventually broken though – after chances for both sides were squandered – on the 21st minute by centre half Scott Warrender as YM played it up the

left flank and he found the back of the net.

The lead did not last for long, however, as a matter of minutes later it was brought back to a draw when Rosyth’s Stuart Gibb took the ball past the defence, went one-on-one with the goalkeeper Callum Doran, and slotted it past him into the left corner.

Minutes before the break, Rosyth took the lead with a clinical finish from close range.

Kirkcaldy & Dysart equalised shortly after the restart through substitute Kieran Johnston with a howitzer from outside the box to make it 2-2.

And then disaster struck as YM were stunned by Rosyth, who had a late flurry of goals in the final ten minutes.

Firstly Gregg Page scored to take the lead, then with only five minutes to go, Rosyth doubled their lead through Jarek Butryn to seal the fate of Kirkcaldy & Dysart in this second-round tie of the V Tech SMT Fife & Lothians Cup.

Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC: Callum Doran; Neil Linton, Scott Warrender, Conor Kirton; Ryan McGowan (Ewan Henderson); Ronnie Martin; Konner Lindsey, Stuart Walton (Kieran Johnston), Christopher Price; Ben Brown (Stevie Jefferies), Liam Bell.

This Saturday the YM are at home at Alex Penman Park against Newburgh in the McBookie.com Premier League South. Kick-off 1.45 p.m.