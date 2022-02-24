League and cup action for local East of Scotland sides

Thornton Hibs are in King Cup action this weekend.

Storm Eunice played havoc with the East of Scotland diary and all four sides saw their scheduled league games called off.

Despite that, Kirkcaldy and Dysart and Burntisland Shipyard were able to get an outing, managing to play each other in a hastily-arranged friendly at Alex Penman Park, which was drawn 1-1.

Ben Anthony was on target for Shippy, with John Smith equalising in the second half.

This weekend, three of the four teams will be in league and cup action – weather permitting.

In the Premier Division, Dundonald Bluebell will be hopeful of a win at home to bottom three side Newtongrange Star, drawing 1-1 in the same fixture back in August at New Victoria Park.

Burntisland Shipyard face a tricky journey to play Preston Athletic in Conference B.

The East Lothian outfit currently sit third in the table.

Shippy knocked their opponents out of the first round of the King Cup at the start of August but Preston got their revenge a couple of weeks later with a 2-0 win at Recreation Park.

Thornton Hibs are at Memorial Park for the visit of Conference X West Lothian side Stoneyburn and will fancy their chances of making it through to the fourth round of the King Cup.