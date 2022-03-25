League Cup arrives at a good time for St Andrews United

St Andrews United, in black, try to find a way through against Sauchie Juniors (picture by John Stevenson)

Barry Cockburn’s side lost 4-0 to Sauchie in Group C – but the north east Fife gaffer says he’s glad of the break the contest is offering from the demands of the league programme.

United were not too despondent about losing to a team from a division above them in the East of ScotlandLeague, as the manager explained.

“The defeat was disappointing but there's nobody within the club who is saying any different – Sauchie are avery good, very experienced side who have been together for a few seasons now,” said Cockburn.

"We’re obviously at the start of that journey so, in time, with our expectations, that’s where we would look tobe.

"It was not too disappointing overall – we can still take some positives from throughout the game.”

With six league matches remaining, Cockburn says the league cup suits the club fine.

"With us coming in mid-season, we have not had a proper pre-season with the boys or the chance to work onthings, so the league cup being introduced has given us a chance to look at a couple of things before we go back into league action at the end of the month,” he said.

This Saturday, St Andrews United are at home to Conference A rivals Rosyth in the League Cup and Cockburn hopes to go one better, after a 3-1 defeat by them at home and a 1-1 draw in west Fife thisseason.