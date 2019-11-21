League matters put to one side as Tayport get up for the cup

Tayport will be hoping to put their league woes to one side tomorrow when the Scottish Junior Cup takes centre stage.

The Canniepairt men have been labouring in the league this season and currently prop up the McBookie.com North Superleague.

Just two points have been taken from the opening eight games, with the most recent defeat coming at the hands of Carnoustie Panmure on Saturday (report on page 55).

But ‘Port have an opportunity to reach the last 16 of the national competition, when they travel to meet Kirrie Thistle at Westview Park on Saturday.

In years gone by this would have been a game in which Tayport, three times winners of the grand old trophy, would be favourites, but current form tells a different story.

Kirrie currently sit ten points ahead of Tayport in the table and they won on the Canniepairt earlier in the season.

Playing on their home turf, Thistle will therefore be confident of booking their place in the next round, but it is certainly a game which Tayport could win.

The Canniepairt men have shown good cup form so far this season and gaffer Chris McPherson will be hoping that his charges can rediscover that form and put last week’s heavy defeat at Carnoustie behind them.

Top scorer Dayle Robertson has had a quiet couple of games, drawing blanks against Forfar West End and the Gowfers, after having scored seven times in his two previous outings.

If Robertson has his shooting boots on Saturday, he will undoubtedly be ahandgul for the home rearguard.

Interestingly, Kirrie are managed by one-time Tayport player, Darren Scott, who had a spell at the north-east Fife club when Frank Conway was manager just over a decade ago.

He will be out to put one over his old team, as will all in Kirrie colours, as ‘Port’s proud Scottish Junior Cup record ensures that they will remain a big name in the competition.

The travelling support will be keen to see their team recapture a little of their former glory and reaching the last 16 would be a step in the right direction.

Kick-off at Westview park is scheduled for 1.45pm. If level after 90 minutes, the sides will replay on the Canniepairt next Saturday.