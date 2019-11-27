League points can banish Scottish Cup heartache for East Fife

Darren Young has called on his East Fife squad to put their Scottish Cup misery behind them and hit top spot in League One.

The Methil men departed the national competition at the third round stage on Saturday, stunned at home by BSC Glasgow.

But the Fifers were presented with a swift chance to get that defeat out of their system when Clyde visited Bayview on Tuesday night.

The side certainly improved, but were held to a 0-0 draw by the Bully Wee.

Now follows a trip to face an Airdrieonians side which managed to creep to the top of the division at the weekend.

Boss Young said the fixtures were the perfect remedy for the Scottish Cup misery.

“The good thing in football is that there’s always that next game and we have an opportunity to win a couple and possibly go top of the league,” said the manager.

“Airdrie will be difficult.

“They’re on a great run, have a really good squad and playing there is always tough.

“We beat them earlier in the season (4-1 at Bayview) and I felt we scored the goals at right times.

“It’s a game we’re looking forward to.”

Speaking on Monday, the manager admitted he was still smarting from Saturday’s 4-3 loss.

“If you score three goals at home you should be winning any game,” said Bayview boss Young.

“We played Rangers and Dundee United in the cup this season and didn’t lose four goals between those two teams but managed it on Saturday.

“It was one of those days and we just have to move on from it.”

Ryan Wallace is stepping up his recovery from injury and may return for the weekend’s trip to the Penny Cars Stadium.