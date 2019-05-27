League season ends for Thornton Hibs

Thornton Hibs finished their league campaign with a 1-1 draw on an immaculate Strathmore Park but the point gained came at a cost.

Max Coleman, Jimmy Shields and Matthew Robertson all picked up injuries that could see them miss out on the opportunity to play in next Friday’s Fife and Lothians Cup Final.

The first-half ended goal-less mainly due to the fact that both goalies were ‘on their game’ with one save from Andy Warrender shortly before half-time being particularly impressive as he dived full-length to keep out Ryan Cruickshank’s shot from distance.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 53rd minute when Gary Thain saved well from Darrell Anthony only for Daniel McNab to smash the loose ball into the net from close range.

A minute later Chris Ireland had a chance to double the Hibs’ lead after being set up by Raymond Crichton but his shot with his ‘wrong foot’ flashed into the sidenet.

With six minutes remaining Michael Mcllravey set up Craig Batchelor and his shot took a wicked deflection with the ball crossing the line just inside the post to give the home side a point which on the balance of play they probably deserved.

GI Joinery Hibs’ Man of the Match: Darrell Anthony

Forfar West End: Thain, Weir, Robertson, Allan, Rae, George, Cruickshanks, Timmons, Batchelor, Montgomery, Hart. Subs: Mcllravey, A.Walls, McMahon, Wilson, Morrison.

Thornton Hibs: Warrender, S.Drummond, Robertson, Shields, Millar, Coleman, Crichton, D.Anthony, Ireland, B.Anthony, McNab. Subs: Orrock, Shanks, Adam, Keatings, Costello.

Referee: Mr A.Brown