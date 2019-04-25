League season ends with defeat for Tayport at Lochee

Tayport wound up their East Super League campaign on Wednesday evening, losing 3-0 at Thomson Park against champions-elect Lochee United.

The Bluebells led by two goals at the break and added another counter in the second half, to secure a deserved win.

The result means that the Canniepairt outfit will finish in a mid-table position, most likely fifth place.

Stevie Kay’s side now turn their attention to the Consolation Cup. Tayport are in the same section as Forfar West End and Blairgowrie, with home and away matches scheduled against both. First up, ‘Port play travel to meet Blair’.