League win is going to come soon, says Raith Rovers' Ross

Ross Matthews challenges Celtic's Anthony Ralston. (Pic: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The club have now gone eight games in the Championship without taking three points, their last win coming on December 11 against Saturday’s opponents Kilmarnock.

Despite this, midfielder Matthews insists no-one at the club is downhearted and says he thinks performances of late have been much improved.

"The mood in the dressing room is just the same,” he says, “but obviously we are all disappointed.

“We're frustrated that we've not picked up a win in a while.

“We're all desperate to get that win. We're all working hard. We go over and analyse everything.

“A win is coming because the performances have been getting better.

“At the start of this run I'll be one of the first to say that our performances weren't great. They were quite poor.

“But recently I feel that we've been playing a lot better – we just haven't been getting little breaks.”

The 26-year-old says Sunday’s Scottish Cup match with Celtic was something that the team can draw from, despite losing.

"It was a good experience for all of us but obviously we were disappointed with the scoreline.

“There were large parts of the game where we frustrated them and there was a spell where it was 1-0 at the start of the second half where I thought we might have scored.

“We had a couple of half chances and were looking pretty good, but the second goal for them just killed it.

“You know the quality they have and the players they were bringing on were just ridiculous, like Jota.

“Compared to the last game there in September, although we lost an extra goal, a lot of the boys felt we were actually more organised in this game and harder to break down.

“It was an experience that I'm looking to learn from. I enjoyed playing against top players like that, it was different from what we are used to.”

Raith now head to Rugby Park twhere they hope to replicate their success there from earlier in the season.

"Every game's massive and it doesn't matter who it's against,” Matthews says.

“We've got two big games with teams around us coming up.

“We just want to get that win, we've been waiting for a while.

“Everyone knows that Kilmarnock have brought in quality players.

“They're a good side and are probably still favourites for the league but even though we've not won a game in a while we're still confident that we can go there and win.