Ashcroft signs from Dundee until the end of the season (Pics courtesy of Raith Rovers)

A number of SPFL Championship clubs had been keen to secure Ashcroft's services, but it was Rovers manager Ian Murray who won the race for the signature of the defender.

Aged 30, Lee learnt his football trade at Barrhead Boys Club and Hillwood Boys Club before breaking into the professional ranks as a 17-year-old, signing for Kilmarnock in June 2011.

He made his professional debut as a 19-year-old in the SPFL Premiership for Killie at the end of the 2012/13 season.

Lee Ashcroft shows off his Raith Rovers colours at Stark's Park

In total, Lee played over 70 matches for Killie before signing for Dunfermline Athletic in 2016 (playing there for four seasons and making over 160 appearances for The Pars) in the SPFL Championship.