Lee Ashcroft: Scottish Premiership defender and ex-Dunfermline Athletic star joins Raith Rovers on loan
A number of SPFL Championship clubs had been keen to secure Ashcroft's services, but it was Rovers manager Ian Murray who won the race for the signature of the defender.
Aged 30, Lee learnt his football trade at Barrhead Boys Club and Hillwood Boys Club before breaking into the professional ranks as a 17-year-old, signing for Kilmarnock in June 2011.
He made his professional debut as a 19-year-old in the SPFL Premiership for Killie at the end of the 2012/13 season.
In total, Lee played over 70 matches for Killie before signing for Dunfermline Athletic in 2016 (playing there for four seasons and making over 160 appearances for The Pars) in the SPFL Championship.
2020 saw Lee sign for Dundee in the SPFL Championship, where he helped The Dee gain promotion to the SPFL Premiership, eliminating The Rovers in the Playoffs at the end of their first season back in the second tier in the process.