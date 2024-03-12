Hibs (in white) going down to defeat at Leith

In the opening 45 minutes, both teams came close to breaking the deadlock but a combination of good goalkeeping and sloppy finishing meant it was still goalless when Andrew Brown sounded the half-time whistle.

The first goal eventually came in the 55th minute from Antonio Sisi, who raced onto a crossfield pass before shooting past Craig Doctor with claims for offside falling upon deaf ears.

Leith's second goal in the 70th minute had an air of similarity – without offside being looked for this time – as Kayne Paterson raced in on goal then blasted the ball low into the far corner of the net.

In added time, Doctor made a great save but unfortunately for him the loose ball ran into the path of Paterson who stroked the ball into the unguarded net to complete the scoring.

Leith Athletic: Smith, Day, King, Hume, Greatorex, Furness, Stewart, Paterson, Scott, Sisi, Swanson. Subs: Scobbie, Baxter, MacRae, Zajac, Reekie, Peters, Maughan.

Thornton Hibs: Doctor, Laird, Rodger, Drummond, Cunningham, Allan, Black, Coleman, McCallion, Adam, McNeish. Subs: Soutar, McMillan, Hall, Sutherland.

Referee: Mr A.Brown