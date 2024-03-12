Leith Athletic 3-0 Thornton Hibs: Craig Gilbert's team suffer first loss since mid-October

Thornton Hibs went down to their first defeat since mid-October as they exited the King Cup at the 2nd Round stage in a 3-0 loss at higher league Leith Athletic last weekend, writes John Laing.
By John Laing
Published 12th Mar 2024, 12:46 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 12:46 GMT
Hibs (in white) going down to defeat at LeithHibs (in white) going down to defeat at Leith
Hibs (in white) going down to defeat at Leith

In the opening 45 minutes, both teams came close to breaking the deadlock but a combination of good goalkeeping and sloppy finishing meant it was still goalless when Andrew Brown sounded the half-time whistle.

The first goal eventually came in the 55th minute from Antonio Sisi, who raced onto a crossfield pass before shooting past Craig Doctor with claims for offside falling upon deaf ears.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leith's second goal in the 70th minute had an air of similarity – without offside being looked for this time – as Kayne Paterson raced in on goal then blasted the ball low into the far corner of the net.

In added time, Doctor made a great save but unfortunately for him the loose ball ran into the path of Paterson who stroked the ball into the unguarded net to complete the scoring.

Leith Athletic: Smith, Day, King, Hume, Greatorex, Furness, Stewart, Paterson, Scott, Sisi, Swanson. Subs: Scobbie, Baxter, MacRae, Zajac, Reekie, Peters, Maughan.

Thornton Hibs: Doctor, Laird, Rodger, Drummond, Cunningham, Allan, Black, Coleman, McCallion, Adam, McNeish. Subs: Soutar, McMillan, Hall, Sutherland.

Referee: Mr A.Brown

This Saturday, Thornton – third in the East of Scotland League second division with 41 points from 17 matches – visit tenth-placed Peebles Rovers in the league with kick-off at 2.30pm.