Leith Athletic 3-3 Kirkcaldy & Dysart: Dysart denied win with last kick of the ball

There was a late sickener for Dysart boss Craig Ness

Despite going ahead through a Stevie Jeffries opener after 42 minutes, Dysart went down to a 2-1 loss at Newtongrange Star last Wednesday night after goals for the hosts by Chris Robertson and Liam McIntosh (penalty) at New Victoria Park, the spot kick having been awarded for a foul by visiting keeper Dion Gear on Robertson.

Although Dysart followed that up with a 3-3 draw at Leith Athletic on Saturday, this game was disappointing as the away team conceded an equaliser to Lewis Hume in the fourth minute of injury time at Meadowbank Stadium.

Ciaran McKenzie shot the home side ahead after 43 minutes, but it was 1-1 at half-time thanks to John Smith slamming a pass from sub Lewis Black into the net.

The Fife side went 2-1 up after 48 minutes when Ryan McEwan slotted in a penalty awarded for a foul on Smith.

The visitors were then reduced to 10 men when Scott Donald incurred a straight red card for a foul.

It was then 10-a-side as Leith captain Michael Barfoot was also sent off for a bad challenge on 59 minutes.

Leith's Ewan Howie scored to make it 2-2 after 78 minutes, but Kirkcaldy went ahead again when Lewis Black scored his first goal for the club after Smith’s set-up.

Agonisingly, Smith then shot just wide before Hume levelled with virtually the last kick at the other end.

