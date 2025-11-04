Leith loss ends Thornton Hibs’ winning league run

Thornton Hibs' Dean McMillan (left) shields the ball from Leith Athletic's Sonny Swanson

After a run of three straight victories in the East of Scotland Football League first division, Thornton Hibs were firmly brought crashing back down to earth as they suffered a 3-0 league loss at lowly Leith Athletic last Saturday.

The home side took the lead in the 10th minute at Meadowbank Stadium in Edinburgh through Ben Bookbinder and then came close to extending this lead just five minutes later through Kayne Paterson but he shot just wide.

Four minutes into the second half, Paterson struck a beauty off the underside of the bar that looked as if it had crossed the line unlike Geoff Hurst for England in the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany, but on this occasion the referee deemed ‘no goal’, the complete opposite of the lino from Azerbaijan at Wembley Stadium over 59 years ago!

Paterson enjoyed better luck in the 53rd minute as he scored from the spot after debut man, Ryan Couser, brought him down.

And Paterson completed the scoring in the 69th minute on a day to forget for Craig Gilbert’s men.

Despite this heavy defeat the Hibs remain in second spot in the latest first division standings, having accumulated 25 points from their 13 matches.

The only team currently ahead of Gilbert’s men are league leaders Armadale Thistle who are on 32 points from 13 fixtures.

Leith Athletic: McRae, Zajac, MacGilvray, Grant, Hawkins, Greatorex, Watt, Martin, Paterson, Bookbinder, Swanson. Subs: Taylor, Ballantyne, Gosman, McIntyre, Stewart, Tait.

Thornton Hibs: Couser, Rodger, McMillan, Drummond, McNeish, Allan, Black, Keatings, McNab, Thomson, Hain. Subs: Jarrett, McGair, Simpson, McBay, Coleman, Cunningham, Robertson.

Referee: Mr S.Christie

This Saturday, Thornton host Easthouses Lily Miners Welfare in the league in a 2pm kick-off.