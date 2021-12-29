Let's bounce back with Fife derby win, says Raith boss McGlynn

Dylan Tait will play his last game for Raith on January 2 against Dunfermline (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Raith lost their second league match in a row for the first time on Boxing Day, going down 2-0 away to Ayr United following their 1-0 loss against Partick Thistle the previous weekend.

The Stark’s Park boss said it was a “wake up call” and a situation that his team have to face up to.

"It's a challenge,” he said, “you come across these things as you go along.

"It's just another thing we have to deal with.

“If winning all the time was easy everyone would be doing it.

“It's a wee wake up call for us that we have to be at our best all the time.

“We've not had any easy games this season. Not one, so I can't believe that there's been a split in the league.

“Every game is difficult. If you're winning, you're hanging on for a win. Same if you're getting a point, you're hanging on for that.

“The fine margins mean every game can go either way.

“We now need to respond. We didn't get the response we wanted from the defeat against Partick, but we'll now be looking for one in the derby game.”

McGlynn blamed mistakes by individual players for the defeat at Somerset Park but admitted his side were far from their best on the day.

“Individual errors cost us and you can't legislate for that.

"We were in the game early on, there was nothing in it, we made a mistake which gave them a massive lift.

“Unfortunately on the day we weren't at our best and we didn't create enough.

“They then sat deep, it was hard to break them down and we got hit on the counter attack a couple times which can happen when you're trying to force yourself back into the game.

“If Ethon Varian's chance had gone in at 1-0 it might have been a different game.

"It might have turned it back in our favour but on the day, if you look at everything that happened, we can't grudge the fact that Ayr deserved to win.

“They created more and they had a penalty that could have made it 3-0.

“It's a sore one but we just have to lick our wounds and move forward.”

Raith will welcome first footers Dunfermline to Kirkcaldy on January 2 and will hope to add to their five-game unbeaten run against their derby opponents.

McGlynn said he was looking forward to the clash but said it was disappointing that it will be played in front of a curtailed crowd of just 500 due to covid restrictions.

“We want to keep that advantage over our near neighbours,” he said.

“With the timing of the game on the 2nd of January it would have created a great atmosphere and a big crowd.

“We're really disappointed that it's not going to go ahead with regards to getting the supporters in in big numbers and everything that would come along with that - the atmosphere, the noise - so it's a blow for everyone.

“It's a financial blow for the club and for the players they won't get to savour that atmosphere and play in front of a big crowd.

“But we had to deal with that last year so we'll just need to deal with it again.”

The match will also see Raith star Dylan Tait make his last appearance for the club before moving to Premiership side Hibs.

McGlynn said he wished the midfielder well.

"It’s great to see a young guy like Dylan get an opportunity like this and go and take it.

"His rise has been very quick and he’s attracted a lot of attention.

"We’re delighted that we’ve been a part of Dylan’s development.