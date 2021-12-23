Let's start another winning run, say Raith Rovers boss McGlynn

Raith Rovers management pair Paul Smith, left, and John McGlynn at Firhill (Pic: Euan Cherry/SNS Group)

Having lost for the first time since September – to a 95th minute goal whilst down to 10 men – McGlynn says he is proud of his team’s achievements so far this season and want to see them start another long streak without defeat this weekend.

“A lot of hard work went into the game but unfortunately we couldn't get the result we were looking for,” he said.

“The goal was the last kick of the game. If we'd just managed to defend that last cross then we'd have gone away with a point, a very well earned one.

“It ended our run but I'm very proud of what we had achieved.

"Now it's a matter of starting another one.

“I paid a really big commitment to the fans after the match. I thought the support we got was fantastic.

"They were first class.

“So, we take that loss on the chin. Thistle got the breaks on Saturday and we have to deal with that, learn from it and move on.

“We were down to the bare bones so I'm hoping we'll have two or three back for this weekend.

“Two players had tested positive for covid and another self isolating, plus we had injuries to three, so we were six down on the day.”

McGlynn says he hopes to have two or three of last weekend’s absentees back for the trip to Ayr United on Boxing Day – 10 years to the day that Raith took a point in a 1-1 draw at the same ground in the manager’s first spell at the club.

He said: “It's not an easy place to go, that's for sure.

“They've got a caretaker manager in place, now that Jim Duffy has gone and obviously David Hopkin was there before him.

“They're now on their third manager of the season.

“When Hoppy went Jim came in and he got a response from the players. They won their first game 4-0 so we have to be wary of that new manager bounce.

“We'll have to be ready for that but we'll also have to get back to playing the way we can play.

“That's playing good football, creating chances and hopefully taking them.

“We've played 18 games exactly now so it's the start of the third quarter and we want to start it positively.”