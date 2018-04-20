Levels of performance delight ‘Burgh manager

Newburgh Juniors have been scrapping around at the wrong end of the North Division for a few seasons, but things are starting to look up.

There have been some improved performances under new boss Scott Hudson, and at the weekend the side beat Brechin Vics 3-2.

The win edged ‘Burgh off second bottom in the East Region North Division, and shows the side is starting to roll forward in the right direction.

The gaffer was delighted with his side.

He said: “It’s particularly pleasing to take all three points from the game as with the results around us going our way today we move up a place in the league.

“We stressed in the dressing room that there would be periods of the second half where we might be up against it and it was important that we kept the level of concentration and performance at the level it needed to be.

“It was very pleasing to see that in the last 10 minutes we stayed focused and played the game in areas where Brechin struggled to get possession that could have given them an equaliser.”

Newburgh are at home again this Saturday when they welcome Kinnoull before heading to Luncarty on Wednesday.