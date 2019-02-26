Leven United 2-1 Cupar Hearts

Old rivals met last Saturday as Cupar Hearts travelled to face Leven United in a league match where both teams desperately needed the points.

It was Hearts who drew first blood on 22 minutes when Barry Sibanda intercepted a poor pass back by Craig Lamont and was swiftly wiped out by Sean Snaddon in goals.

The referee pointed to the spot and Steven Pennington duly obliged.

Just before the break Sean Murdoch made an important goal line clearance after a corner kick fell to Ross Smith and he blasted it goalwards.

The home side started the second half with their eyes firmly fixed on an equaliser.

Some good play by Cupar saw a Barry Sibanda cross find Pennington. His deflected shot was gathered by Ryan Gray but his effort was easily saved.

Then a superb shot by Martin Woods looked certain to go in but goalie Sean Snaddon managed to keep the home side in the game with a great save.

With just over an hour played Leven grabbed the leveller.

A quick run by Chris Lornie beat Sean Murdoch who crossed the ball for Stuart Gray and his shot was saved by the feet of Gavin Wilson. From the resultant corner Aaron Clunie headed the ball into the back of the net.

Hearts’ frustrations culminated with only two minutes remaining when Scott Rowland was sent off for a foul on William Herd and the referee awarded the second penalty of the game.

The same man stepped up to win the game for Leven.

This weekend Cupar Hearts host AM Soccer at Duffus in a league match.

Kick off 2PM.

Cupar Hearts: Wilson, Anderson, S. Murdoch (c), Rowland, B. Woods, C. Murdoch, McColm, Gray, M Woods, B Sibanda and Pennington.

Subs: Wells, Begg, Watson, Leadbetter, Dobes, McKinnon, Robson.