Leven United 4-1 Cupar Hearts

It was top versus bottom when Cupar Hearts were back in action last Saturday facing the difficult fixture of league leaders Leven United.

And that challenge became apparent with only a quarter of an hour played when Hearts found themselves two goals down.

The first, came from the penalty spot when Aaron Leadbetter bundled over Jordan Austin and Ross Smith fired the kick straight down the middle.

Then an unbelievable strike from distance by Scott Methven gave ‘keeper Macauley Jarrett no chance.

At the other end Yoro Diop slipped a great ball through to Lee Sibanda but his shot went high. Leven grabbed their third six minutes before the break through a free kick.

But Hearts weren’t down and out and a much improved second half performance saw the dominate large parts of the game. Goalkeeper Macauley Jarrett kept Cupar in the game early into the second period when he made three outstanding saves including one at point blank range.

Hearts pulled one back with 11 minutes remaining when a short corner by Lee Sibanda to Gary Reilly was placed perfectly for Aaron Anderson to head in. But Leven would have the final say when their striker fired home a low drive on the 90th minute to conclude the scoring.

On Saturday Cupar Hearts host Balgonie Scotia in a league match. Kick off 2pm.