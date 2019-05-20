Levenmouth Academy pupils win first national title

Levenmouth Academy made history by lifting the Scottish Schools National Plate after they beat Taylor High School at Creamery Park, Bathgate.

The local under 13s raced into a two goal lead at the break in the final, but were forced to cling on during the second half after Taylor High hit one in reply.

Coach Ryan McLuskie said: “This is a tremendous achievement for the school and the boys should be rightly proud of their efforts.

“After taking a 2-0 lead into half time we knew Taylor HS would come out and attack in the second half, the boys had to dig deep and show resiliance and character see the game out with a 2-1 victory.

“This is the first national football trophy for Levenmouth Academy and hopefully won’t be the last.”