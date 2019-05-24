Levenmouth Academy's cup win - in pictures
We're proud of our local school's football side, and we know you are too. Here are some more pics of their big win.
Thanks to George McLuskie for taking the pictures.
1. Levenmouth Academy under 13s schools cup win.
What a save!
freelance
2. Levenmouth Academy - under 13 Scottish Schools Cup winners.
Well held.
freelance
3. Levenmouth Academy - under 13 Scottish Schools Cup winners.
On the ball.
freelance
4. Levenmouth Academy - under 13 Scottish Schools Cup winners.
Midfield battle
freelance
