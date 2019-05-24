Levenmouth Academy's cup win - in pictures

Thanks to George McLuskie for taking the pictures.

1. Levenmouth Academy under 13s schools cup win. What a save! freelance Buy a Photo

2. Levenmouth Academy - under 13 Scottish Schools Cup winners. Well held. freelance Buy a Photo

3. Levenmouth Academy - under 13 Scottish Schools Cup winners. On the ball. freelance Buy a Photo

4. Levenmouth Academy - under 13 Scottish Schools Cup winners. Midfield battle freelance Buy a Photo

View more